Amber Portwood’s fiancé, Gary Wayt, has been reported missing in North Carolina. The Bryson City Police Department confirmed that Wayt was last seen in Bryson City, and authorities are seeking information on his whereabouts. Wayt, described as 6-foot-1, weighing 205 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head, drives a 2009 gray Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana state registration plates.

Portwood, known for her appearances on reality TV shows like Teen Mom, recently got engaged to Wayt. The couple had been proactive in their relationship, seeking couple’s therapy and communicating openly. Wayt made his debut on Teen Mom when Portwood introduced him to the cast via Zoom.

While Portwood’s personal life has been in the spotlight for years, Wayt, who is not a parent himself, is described as family-oriented and caring for his parents. He lives in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is Portwood’s hometown, but was last seen in North Carolina for reasons unknown.

Portwood’s team has not provided any comments on the situation. If you have any information on Gary Wayt’s whereabouts, please contact the Bryson City Police Department at 828-488-2196. Let’s hope for his safe return.