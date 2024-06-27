Amanda Owen recently shared a selfie on social media with her 20-year-old son, Reuben. The mother of nine has been facing body shamers and trolls, but her fans have rallied to defend her.

Amanda took a break from the spotlight after closing Ravenseat Farm to the public and the conclusion of their Channel 5 series. Her daughter, Raven, has been keeping fans updated on Instagram, while Reuben returned to screens with his reality spin-off series, Life in the Dales.

In a recent selfie posted by Amanda with Reuben, the duo received mixed reactions from followers. While many were happy to see Amanda back on social media, some trolls made negative comments about her appearance.

Fans quickly came to Amanda’s defense, condemning body shaming and sending messages of support. They praised Amanda for being a beautiful woman and a powerhouse mother, urging others to be kind and refrain from making hurtful remarks.

Since the end of Our Yorkshire Farm, Amanda has been relatively quiet on social media. Despite the negativity from trolls, her fans continue to show their unwavering support for the beloved TV star.