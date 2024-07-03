Amanda Holden, the Heart radio presenter, recently stunned her fans with a steamy shower shoot as she promoted bath products on her Instagram page. In the racy advert, Amanda left very little to the imagination as she showcased the bath products from Baylis and Harding, known for their luxurious bath products and soaps.

The 53-year-old star appeared to go topless in the steamy shower shoot, using products from the new The Edit range by Baylis and Harding which includes scents like Twilight Amber, Cherry Temptation, and Neroli Sands. Amanda’s fans were quick to react to the advert, with many expressing their excitement to try the products she promoted.

This is not the first time Amanda has bared all in a steamy advert. Earlier this year, she caught the attention of her fans by going topless under duvet covers to promote a collagen product. As a brand ambassador for Revive Collagen, Amanda shared glamorous snaps on their official Instagram page, showcasing her radiant skin and promoting the product.

Apart from her beauty endorsements, Amanda also impresses her followers with her fashion choices. Recently, she turned heads by going to work braless and flaunting her toned abs in a green two-piece outfit. Her fashion sense has garnered a lot of attention, with fans praising her style and choice of outfits.

In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Amanda is a judge on the popular show Britain’s Got Talent and hosts a morning show on Heart Radio alongside Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts. Her versatility as a presenter, actress, and fashion icon has solidified her status as a beloved celebrity in the UK.

As Amanda continues to captivate audiences with her charm and talent, her fan base continues to grow, eagerly anticipating her next project or appearance. Whether she’s promoting beauty products, showcasing her fashion sense, or entertaining audiences on television and radio, Amanda Holden remains a prominent figure in the world of entertainment.