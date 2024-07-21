Amanda Holden’s daughter, Lexi, recently faced a serious health scare when she was hospitalized with a rare illness, VTEC E. coli. She was admitted for five days with her parents, Amanda and Chris, by her side. Lexi had been experiencing symptoms like bloating and stomach cramps for three weeks before being diagnosed with the bacterial infection.

Amanda was shocked by the news as VTEC E. coli is a harmful strain that is rare in humans. She was puzzled as to how her daughter could have contracted the infection, especially since it is usually associated with farmers. The antibiotics initially prescribed to Lexi did not seem to be working, and Amanda received a frightening call from the doctor warning about the risk of sepsis.

Despite the scary ordeal, Lexi was eventually discharged from the hospital after five days. Amanda shared that she has been back and forth for more blood tests to monitor her health. VTEC E. coli is a dangerous strain of bacteria that produces toxins leading to severe illness. Symptoms typically appear a few days after exposure and may include stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and fever.

Amanda and Chris have two children, Lexi, who is 18, and Hollie, who is 12. Lexi’s case was the 113th reported in the country, and medical professionals warned that more cases could arise. It is essential to be aware of the symptoms of E. coli infection and seek medical attention promptly if needed. Lexi’s health scare serves as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant and taking immediate action in the face of serious illnesses.