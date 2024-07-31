Amanda Holden recently shared a glimpse of her luxurious vacation in Corfu with her friends Danny Beard and Alan Carr, as well as her daughters. The actress looked stunning in a black bikini as she enjoyed the sunshine by the pool, capturing the attention of her fans. Her social media posts showcased the beautiful villa she rented out, complete with a crystal clear pool and breathtaking views.

During her time in Corfu, Amanda has been spending quality time with her daughters, Lexi and Hollie, engaging in various activities such as swimming in the ocean, relaxing on a yacht, and dining with friends. One memorable moment was when a stray kitten joined her for dinner, despite fans warning her about the potential risks of petting stray animals on the island.

Aside from her vacation, Amanda has been busy with work commitments, including her role as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent and filming a new reality series in Mallorca called Cheaters: Unfinished Business. The show focuses on couples working through relationship issues caused by infidelity, with Amanda expressing her excitement about being part of a love and relationship-themed project.

Despite her hectic schedule, Amanda seems to be making the most of her well-deserved time off in Corfu, indulging in the high life and enjoying the stunning surroundings. Her social media updates continue to captivate her followers, offering a glimpse into her glamorous getaway and fun-filled adventures on the Greek Island.