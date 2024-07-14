Amanda Holden made a fashionable statement as she took a refreshing dip in Spain while still dressed in her stunning green crocheted dress from luxury brand Korlekie. The 53-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge was spotted cooling off during a break from filming with Alan Carr for their new series, Spanish Job on BBC One.

Accompanied by her daughter Lexi, Amanda turned heads as they arrived at Wimbledon looking like stylish sisters. Amanda looked elegant in a beautifully cut Odd Muse black flared frock, accessorized with a blue and white checked Aspinal handbag, white sandals, and oversized shades. Lexi, on the other hand, rocked a red halterneck dress, cream heels, and a maroon clutch bag, exuding equal amounts of style and grace.

As they made their way to the tennis courts, Amanda and Lexi were all smiles, drawing comparisons to twins or siblings due to their striking resemblance. Fans couldn’t help but marvel at Amanda’s ageless beauty and how she effortlessly appeared like a peer to her teenage daughter.

In addition to her chic crocheted dress, Amanda also showcased her figure in a green bikini, proving that age is just a number when it comes to confidence and elegance. With her charismatic charm and undeniable fashion sense, Amanda Holden continues to captivate audiences both on and off-screen, setting trends and inspiring fans of all ages.