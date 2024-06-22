Amanda Holden, the popular TV presenter, has once again captivated her fans with her stunning physique showcased in a colorful bikini during her recent trip to Mallorca. In a series of Instagram posts, Amanda can be seen striking poses on the edge of a boat, wearing a two-piece bikini patterned with multi-colored palm leaves from her Lipsy collection.

The snaps not only highlighted Amanda’s toned figure but also gave a glimpse of her glamorous lifestyle as she enjoyed the sunny weather in Mallorca. Amanda’s effortless style and confidence shone through as she posed in the stylish swimwear, complete with chic sunglasses and flowing blonde locks.

Apart from her beachside photoshoot, Amanda also shared a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming Netflix show, “Cheaters: Unfinished Business,” where she will be hosting a dating series focusing on cheating spouses. The show is set to be filmed in a luxurious 10-bedroom villa in Mallorca, offering a picturesque backdrop for the dramatic confrontations between ex-partners.

Amanda expressed her excitement about the new project, calling it a dream come true and emphasizing her passion for hosting such a show. She will be working alongside a dating expert to guide former couples as they navigate their feelings of betrayal and reconciliation in the stunning Spanish retreat.

The villa, with its glamorous amenities including a swimming pool, cobbled courtyard, and king-size beds, is set to rival popular reality shows like Love Island, providing contestants with a romantic yet dramatic setting to confront their past relationships. Amanda’s enthusiasm for the series and the picturesque filming location promises an engaging and emotional journey for both the contestants and viewers.

As Amanda continues to expand her presence in the entertainment industry, her fans can look forward to seeing her in a new light as the host of “Cheaters: Unfinished Business.” With her magnetic charm, hosting expertise, and glamorous style, Amanda Holden is set to make a lasting impression on audiences as she navigates the complex world of relationships and infidelity on the small screen.