Amanda Holden, Piers Morgan, and Jeremy Clarkson are among the many British celebrities showing their support for England in the upcoming Euro 2024 final against Spain. The excitement is palpable as the final showdown draws near, with A-list stars taking to social media to share their enthusiasm.

The buzz around the match has only intensified following Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz’s victory over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men’s final. Jeremy Clarkson, known for his witty remarks, couldn’t resist making a playful jab at Spain’s national football team ahead of the big game.

In a tweet to his 8 million followers, Jeremy wrote: “OK Spain. You’ve had your fun. Now it’s our turn.” The post garnered reactions from fans, with one expressing their support for Jeremy with a simple “Haha, love you, Jeremy!” Others joked about celebrating with a pint of Hawkstone cider or eagerly anticipating England’s victory.

As the anticipation continues to build, fans and celebrities alike are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the highly-anticipated match. The support from public figures like Amanda Holden, Piers Morgan, and Jeremy Clarkson only adds to the excitement surrounding the Euro 2024 final.

It’s not just the celebrities who are getting in on the action, as fans across the country are gearing up to cheer on England in their quest for victory. Whether it’s gathering with friends to watch the match, donning their favorite team’s colors, or proudly displaying the St. George’s Cross, the sense of national pride is palpable.

The clash between England and Spain promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with both teams vying for the coveted title. The stakes are high, and the tension is mounting as fans eagerly await the outcome of what is sure to be an unforgettable match.

As the final moments before kick-off tick away, the excitement and anticipation continue to grow. Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or simply caught up in the excitement of the moment, one thing is for certain – all eyes will be on the pitch as England and Spain battle it out for Euro 2024 glory. Get ready for a night of unforgettable football action and fierce competition as two footballing giants go head-to-head in a match that will be talked about for years to come.