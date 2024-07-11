Amanda Holden and her daughter Lexi turned heads at Wimbledon this week, looking like stylish sisters as they enjoyed an afternoon of tennis. Amanda, 53, and Lexi, 18, were spotted all glammed up for the occasion as they arrived at the event.

Amanda, who is a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, was seen leaving her Heart FM show at the Global Radio Studios in London. She looked stunning in a chic black flared frock by Odd Muse, accessorized with a blue and white checked Aspinal handbag, white sandals, and oversized shades. Meanwhile, Lexi rocked a red halterneck dress, cream heels, and a maroon clutch bag, looking equally stylish.

The mother and daughter duo both wore their blonde hair in different styles – Lexi in loose curls and Amanda with sleek locks. As they headed to the tennis venue, they were all smiles, with many noting how alike they looked. Fans commented on social media, saying Amanda and Lexi could pass as twins or sisters, praising their beauty and style.

This outing comes shortly after Lexi completed her A-levels. Amanda proudly shared a photo of the two on Lexi’s last day of school, expressing her joy and pride for her daughter’s achievements. Fans flooded the post with well wishes and compliments, emphasizing how lovely both Amanda and Lexi looked.

In addition to Lexi, Amanda is also a mother to 11-year-old daughter Hollie, whom she shares with her husband Chris Hughes. Last year, the family moved into a new home after selling their previous one in South West London for £5 million. Amanda is known for her fun and loving parenting style, as seen in the extravagant 18th birthday party she threw for Lexi.

Amanda Holden continues to shine not only in her career but also as a devoted mother to her two daughters. Her close bond with Lexi is evident in their shared moments of joy and celebration. As a successful TV personality and a loving parent, Amanda sets an example of grace, style, and family values for her fans and followers. The mother-daughter duo’s stunning appearance at Wimbledon is just another reminder of the beautiful relationship they share.