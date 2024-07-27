Amanda Abbington’s parents recently spoke out about the controversy involving their daughter and Giovanni Pernice. They expressed sympathy for Giovanni amidst the allegations of abusive behavior during Amanda’s time on Strictly Come Dancing. John and Patsy, Amanda’s parents, shared their concerns about the situation, with John mentioning that he would feel sorry for Giovanni if Amanda wasn’t involved. They highlighted the challenges that dancers like Giovanni face when training others without proper training themselves.

Both parents expressed their worry about the situation, with John mentioning that he thinks about it constantly, even before going to bed at night. They also mentioned their concerns about the impact this controversy may have on Amanda’s career. Despite the challenging situation, they mentioned that Amanda has apologized to them for what they are going through.

On the other hand, Giovanni firmly denies any claims of threatening or abusive behavior towards Amanda during their rehearsals for Strictly. His legal team submitted a robust defense to ITV, stating that there is no evidence to support the serious allegations made against him. They emphasized that Giovanni is cooperating fully with the BBC’s review process and urged everyone to wait for the conclusion before making judgments.

In response to Amanda’s frustrations over the alleged toxic environment on the set of Strictly, Giovanni’s representatives urged people to wait for the review’s conclusion and not give credence to defamatory allegations without evidence. They emphasized Giovanni’s innocence and stated that the allegations shared by the BBC do not align with Amanda’s latest claims.

The ongoing controversy has sparked conversations about the treatment of contestants on reality TV shows and the importance of addressing any issues promptly. Both Amanda and Giovanni are hopeful that the review process will provide clarity and resolve the situation. As the investigation continues, it is essential for all parties involved to respect the process and refrain from speaking to the media before it concludes.