House of the Dragon fans were left puzzled by the mysterious woman who appeared in the ruins of Harrenhal castle and ominously warned Daemon Targaryen that he would meet his end in that very place. This enigmatic woman was revealed to be Alys Rivers, portrayed by Gayle Rankin, in season 2, episode 4 of the HBO series.

Alys seems to be intricately linked to the unsettling dreams that have been haunting Daemon. These dreams feature a younger version of his wife Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Milly Alcock, who challenges his quest for the throne. Despite his affections for Rhaenyra, Daemon is torn as he believes he is the rightful heir to the throne. In a revealing conversation between Daemon and Alys, she discloses that she is a “bastard” with the surname Strong rather than Rivers, and she possesses healing abilities.

In episode 3, Alys delivers a prophecy to Daemon foretelling his demise at Harrenhal castle. In the subsequent episode, she confronts Daemon about his dreams and the curse that plagues the castle, hinting at the dark history of Harrenhal and the tree from which his bed is made. Despite Daemon’s skepticism, Alys persistently questions his motives and relationship with Rhaenyra, offering him a potion to aid in his quest for control.

Alys Rivers is a crucial character to watch as the Dance of the Dragons unfolds. In George R. R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, she serves as a healer and visionary at Harrenhal, witnessing key events during the Civil War. Her involvement with Aemond Targaryen and Ser Criston Cole, as well as her ultimate claim to power at Harrenhal, showcases her complexity and significance in the narrative.

As House of the Dragon season 2 continues to captivate audiences, Alys Rivers emerges as a pivotal figure with a mysterious past and extraordinary abilities. Fans can expect further revelations and twists as the series delves deeper into the intricate web of Targaryen politics and power struggles.