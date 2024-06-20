Alliyah is on the verge of realizing her dreams of transformation through plastic surgery, but at what cost to her relationship with fiancé Shawn? In a sneak peek from the upcoming finale of the reality show 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Alliyah, formerly known as Douglas, is seen attending a plastic surgery consultation with Shawn by her side.

During the consultation, Shawn jokingly points out the irony of Alliyah’s nerves about eye drops versus her excitement for surgical procedures to enhance her body. Alliyah, visibly emotional, expresses her enthusiasm for the consultation and the changes she hopes to make.

In the doctor’s office, Alliyah outlines her desired procedures, which include removing excess fat from her body and transferring it to her buttocks for a more curvaceous figure. She openly admits that her inspiration for the surgery comes from wanting to achieve a look similar to that of reality star Kylie Jenner.

While Alliyah is focused on her physical transformation, Shawn expresses concerns about the potential impact on their relationship. He worries that Alliyah may become fixated on correcting one flaw after another, eventually changing aspects of herself that he finds attractive.

Shawn admits that he is initially drawn to Alliyah for her natural beauty and is unsure of the need for plastic surgery. He fears that the procedures could alter her appearance in a negative way, causing him to question her beauty and potentially damage their relationship.

Throughout the season, viewers have witnessed Shawn struggle to fully accept Alliyah’s transition and newfound confidence. While he has made progress in supporting her journey, he remains apprehensive about the changes it may bring to their dynamic.

As the season finale approaches, fans are left wondering how Alliyah’s decision to undergo plastic surgery will impact her relationship with Shawn. Will their love withstand the physical transformations, or will it prove to be a challenging test for the couple’s future together?

