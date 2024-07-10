Allison Statter, a close friend of Kim Kardashian, had nothing but praise for Taylor Swift in a recent podcast interview. She described Taylor as one of the greatest songwriters of our generation and commended her music and values related to women empowerment and friendship. Allison also mentioned that she finds energy and inspiration in Taylor’s music, along with songs from other artists like Harry Styles, John Mayer, Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, and Vampire Weekend.

Despite her admiration for Taylor Swift, Allison also spoke highly of Kim Kardashian, calling her a fiercely loyal and trustworthy friend. She expressed gratitude for Kim’s friendship and highlighted the strong bond they share as part of Kim’s inner circle known as the “Lifers.”

On the other hand, Taylor Swift, who had a public falling out with Kim Kardashian in 2016, has her own squad of friends, including celebrities like Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne. Taylor emphasized the importance of friendships and how they evolve over time, noting that while some relationships may not last forever, the memories created will always endure.

In addition to Taylor Swift’s squad, various other celebrities have their own close-knit groups of friends. For instance, Kate Hudson’s squad includes Jessica Alba, Nicole Richie, Nasim Pedrad, Erin Foster, Sara Foster, and her mother Goldie Hawn. Julianne Hough’s squad features BFF Nina Dobrev, Aaron Paul, and his wife Lauren Paul, while Kendall Jenner’s squad consists of Gigi Hadid, Lily Donaldson, Cara Delevigne, Joan Smalls, Hailey Baldwin, and her siblings.

Furthermore, Khloe Kardashian’s squad includes her siblings, BFFs Malika Haqq and hairstylist Jen Atkin, as well as her time spent with Chrissy Teigen. Chelsea Handler’s squad boasts A-list celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sandra Bullock, Charlize Theron, and Cameron Diaz.

These celebrity squads showcase the importance of friendship and support in the entertainment industry, highlighting the bonds that are formed and the memories that are cherished. Despite the ups and downs that may come with fame, having a close circle of friends can provide a sense of stability and connection in an otherwise tumultuous environment.