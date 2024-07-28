Allison Lanier, the actress who plays Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless, recently shared some insights into her character’s dark side and love life. In a recent interview, Lanier mentioned how Summer is not afraid to play dirty and pull out her claws when her back is against the wall. She attributes this feisty personality to her character’s upbringing with a mom like Phyllis Summers.

Lanier expressed her love for the complexity of daytime dramas, where characters like Summer can have both positive and negative moments. Despite Summer’s current low point in the storyline, Lanier hinted that there might be some positive moments ahead for her character.

When it comes to Summer’s romantic future, Lanier discussed her on-screen chemistry with both Michael Mealor and Connor Floyd. She enjoys working with them and finds their presence on set to be delightful. Currently, Summer is involved in a mature relationship with Chance Chancellor, which has been a welcomed change after the drama of her failed marriage to Kyle Abbott.

However, Lanier did not rule out the possibility of a reunion between Kyle and Summer. She acknowledged the history between the characters and suggested that there could always be a lingering connection between them. She even hinted at the potential for their relationship to evolve from hate to love or friendship in the future.

Fans of Kyle and Summer can hold onto hope for a possible reunion down the road. While the characters may still have some custody conflicts to resolve, there is a chance for them to find their way back to being friends, and perhaps even rekindling their love.

As The Young and the Restless continues to unfold, viewers can expect more twists and power plays in the storyline. For the latest updates and spoilers on the show, fans can stay tuned to sources like CDL for all the juicy details. Keep watching to see how things unfold for Summer, Kyle, and the rest of the residents of Genoa City.