Slovenian professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec has expressed his joy and excitement about returning to the dancefloor on Strictly Come Dancing. He revealed how much he missed being a part of the show and shared the news during an appearance on BBC’s The One Show.

After the announcement was made on Strictly’s Instagram account, many stars such as Shirley Ballas, Fleur East, and Oti Mabuse congratulated Aljaz on his comeback. However, Giovanni Pernice, who previously announced his departure from the show, has not commented on the news yet. Fans have been speculating whether Aljaz will be Giovanni’s replacement.

It has been rumored that a new male dancer would join the show to balance out the numbers since Giovanni’s exit. Despite the excitement surrounding Aljaz’s return, some fans expressed mixed feelings about Giovanni’s absence, with some even calling for his return due to what they perceive as unfair treatment.

Aljaz, who has been taking care of his daughter Lyra Rose with his wife Janette Manrara, shared how becoming a father has given him a new perspective and more energy. He joked about staying up for days to take care of his daughter, which has prepared him for the rigorous training ahead on Strictly.

While many celebrities and fans have shown their support for Aljaz’s return, Giovanni Pernice’s silence on the matter has left some wondering about his thoughts on the situation. Despite the speculation and mixed reactions from fans, Aljaz is looking forward to making his daughter proud as he returns to the stage.

As Aljaz prepares to step back into the spotlight, fans are eagerly anticipating his performances on the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing. With his dedication to training and newfound energy from fatherhood, Aljaz is poised to make a memorable comeback to the show he loves.