Alix Earle, a well-known TikTok influencer and heiress to a construction company, has once again caused a stir on social media. She recently took to Instagram to share a series of captivating photos of herself in a stunning teal bikini during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway at Miami Swim Week 2024.

In these behind-the-scenes snapshots, Earle radiated confidence and charm, effortlessly showcasing her toned physique. The teal bikini, simple yet striking, accentuated her curves and sun-kissed complexion, making her the focal point both on and off the runway. Her playful and cheeky poses added an extra layer of allure to the photos, offering her followers a sneak peek into the lively atmosphere backstage.

Earle’s Instagram post quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments from her dedicated fans. Many praised her striking appearance and her ability to light up the runway with her charisma. College basketball player Haley Cavinder even dubbed Earle an “IT girl,” while another admirer expressed, “I would die to have your body.” The positive feedback continued with a third fan stating, “We’re obsessed. Great bikini color too,” and a fourth user declaring, “Sexiest since Pam Anderson.”

In the caption of her post, Earle shared, “Backstage with @si_swimsuit.” As a prominent figure in both the social media and fashion realms, Earle continues to captivate her audience with her blend of beauty, style, and relatability. Her participation in the esteemed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway at Miami Swim Week underscores her growing influence and popularity.

Last month, the 23-year-old influencer made history by becoming the first-ever digital cover model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. This groundbreaking accomplishment solidifies her position as a rising star in the fashion and social media spheres. Graduating from the University of Miami, Earle didn’t have to venture far for the prestigious shoot, as it took place in her hometown of Miami, providing a familiar and vibrant backdrop for her stunning photos.

While Earle is in a relationship with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, it’s evident that she is the more prominent figure in their partnership. Her influence and popularity on social media surpass that of her NFL star boyfriend, establishing her as a standout personality in her own right. Earle’s journey from a college graduate to an influential model and digital cover star showcases her exceptional talent and charisma. Her historic feat with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is just the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable career filled with exciting milestones.