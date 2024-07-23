Alicia Silverstone recently shared some throwback photos from when she was pregnant with her son Bear, who is now 13 years old. The actress expressed how much she loved being pregnant and called it a sweet time in her life. In the photos, she can be seen covering her chest while wearing gray sweatpants, showing off her growing stomach. Some images also feature her in a bra and sweats outdoors.

Fans appreciated the post, with some commenting on her maternity style and how relatable it was. Silverstone is known for her openness about her untraditional parenting style, including co-sleeping with her son and avoiding punishments or grounding. She believes in a natural approach to parenting and emphasizes the importance of meeting her child’s needs.

While some may criticize her methods, Silverstone remains firm in her beliefs and practices. She has also posed nude in the past for PETA, showcasing her dedication to causes she believes in. Despite her divorce from Bear’s father, Chris Jarecki, in 2018, Silverstone continues to prioritize her son’s well-being and happiness.

For those interested in learning more about her pregnancy and fertility journey, Silverstone recommended checking out her book, The Kind Mama. She has received praise for her positive and loving approach to motherhood, and her fans appreciate her authenticity and willingness to share her experiences.