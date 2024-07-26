The Real Housewives of Orange County cast was divided when it came to Alexis Bellino’s budding romance with John Janssen. Especially after his ex and her costar, Shannon Beador, revealed their love triangle drama had spilled over into their gym routines when the businessman started taking his new girlfriend to Shannon’s longtime personal trainer.

“That’s awkward,” Emily Simpson reacted upon hearing the news from Shannon during the Bravo series’ July 25 episode. “Why doesn’t he just give you your personal trainer and move on?”

According to Shannon, the gym owner even confronted John and Alexis over the awkwardness of the situation. Shannon recounted to Emily, “Alex said, ‘We don’t want any drama here.’ So then Alexis said, ‘I’m a good Christian girl,’ and he said something like, ‘A good Christian girls talks about her sex life?'”

Shannon was referencing the show’s July 18 episode in which Alexis bragged about having sex with John four times a day. Shannon continued sharing details of the confrontation, mentioning that John got aggressive and accused Shannon of orchestrating the situation, to which she denied.

After Alexis vented to Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti, accusing Shannon of backstabbing her, Emily began questioning her costar’s actions. She pointed out that the situation seemed similar to the plot of the classic 1992 psychological thriller ‘Single White Female,’ where one person tries to imitate another’s life.

Shannon also expressed her thoughts on the matter, wondering if Alexis was trying to live the life she had with her ex. She pointed out the similarities in their experiences, like going to the same places and doing similar activities. Shannon ended with a warning to Alexis, saying, “Good luck trying to be me.”

The drama between Alexis, John, and Shannon is expected to continue playing out on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Viewers can catch the show on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Meanwhile, fans can follow Alexis and John’s whirlwind romance through their social media posts, where they share moments from their trips to London, Puerto Rico, and other adventures.

From sightseeing in the UK to horse riding in Puerto Rico, Alexis and John have shared glimpses of their blended family vacations and special moments together. The couple also made their red carpet debut at an event in Beverly Hills and celebrated holidays and family milestones with their loved ones.

Despite the ongoing drama and controversies surrounding their relationship, Alexis and John continue to showcase their love and adventures on social media. The couple’s journey together is filled with ups and downs, but they seem determined to make their relationship work despite the challenges they face.

As the story of Alexis, John, and Shannon unfolds on reality TV, fans are left wondering what the future holds for these Real Housewives of Orange County stars. Will the drama escalate, or will they find a way to coexist peacefully? Only time will tell as the reality show continues to captivate audiences with its twists and turns.