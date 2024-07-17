Actress Alexandra Daddario recently shared some exciting news with her fans on Instagram. The 38-year-old star confirmed that she and her husband Andrew Form are expecting their first child. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on her pregnancy journey.

Alexandra, known for her roles in movies like “Baywatch” and “The White Lotus,” delighted her followers with vacation snapshots from her travels in Italy. In the photos, she can be seen enjoying some delicious gelato, a clear indication of her pregnancy craving.

In one photo, Alexandra is walking down a picturesque street, savoring her ice cream cone while proudly showing off her growing baby bump. She looked stylish in a brown sundress, exuding a radiant glow that captured the hearts of her fans.

Throughout the series of photos, Alexandra humorously referred to herself as a “gelato monster,” playfully embracing her love for the frozen treat. Fans showered her with over 280,000 likes in just a couple of hours, showing their support and excitement for her pregnancy.

While the news of Alexandra’s pregnancy brought joy to many, she also touched on a more somber note. The actress revealed that she had previously experienced a pregnancy loss before this current blessing. She expressed empathy for other women who have gone through similar struggles, acknowledging the pain and complexity of such experiences.

In a lighthearted moment, Alexandra joked about her future child attending preschool with the kids of other celebrities like Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber. Her playful comment added a touch of humor to the announcement, especially considering the recent trend of multiple celebrities expecting babies.

Overall, Alexandra Daddario’s pregnancy reveal has been met with an outpouring of love and support from fans. Her candid and humorous approach to sharing her journey has endeared her to many, making her pregnancy updates a source of joy and anticipation for her followers.