Alexandra Daddario, known for her role in The White Lotus, recently announced that she is expecting a baby with her husband, Andrew Form. The couple, who got married in June 2022, have been keeping the pregnancy a secret for the past six months. However, Daddario’s extreme morning sickness eventually gave it away to her Mayfair Witches castmates.

Despite the initial difficulties in processing the news due to previous pregnancy experiences, Daddario is now embracing her pregnancy and no longer hiding her baby bump under baggy clothes. She is excited to show it off and is looking forward to this new chapter in her life.

In addition to her upcoming role as a mother, Daddario is also a stepmother to Form’s two children from his previous marriage. She has expressed gratitude for the understanding and support she has received from her co-stars and crew during this time.

Daddario’s openness about her pregnancy journey sheds light on the complex emotions that can come with such news, especially for those who have experienced pregnancy loss. Her willingness to share her story is a reminder of the importance of empathy and support for all women going through similar experiences.

As fans eagerly await updates on Daddario’s pregnancy and upcoming projects, it is clear that she is entering this new chapter with strength, resilience, and a sense of excitement. Her journey towards motherhood is a testament to the power of perseverance and the beauty of embracing life’s unexpected twists and turns.