Alexandra Daddario recently shared some stunning beachy snaps from her European travels in Sardinia on her Instagram. The White Lotus star looked gorgeous in a plunging cream swimsuit with black straps, showing off her iconic curves while enjoying a beach day with a fresh coconut in hand. She added a touch of chic to her look with a stylish sunhat and glam dark shades.

The 38-year-old actress, who is also an ambassador for Dior, showcased her effortless summer style and playfully posed with a male friend and a fresh pineapple in one of the photos. In another slide, Alexandra was photographed out in the ocean with another female, raising her arms up in a joyful moment. She humorously mentioned in her caption that despite being in Sardinia for days, she hadn’t seen a single sardine.

Apart from her beach photos, Alexandra also shared a picture of herself in a flirty green minidress, kneeling and flaunting a low neckline. She tagged Alo Yoga in the post, highlighting her love for yoga. In an interview with Interview Mag, Alexandra mentioned how she has embraced the L.A. lifestyle, enjoying hikes, yoga, and green juice, despite initially feeling out of place as a New Yorker.

With a net worth of $8 million, Alexandra Daddario continues to captivate her fans with her beauty, charm, and down-to-earth personality. Her recent Instagram posts are a testament to her effortless style and fun-loving spirit, making her a beloved figure both on and off the screen.