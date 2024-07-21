Alex had been treating Justin very badly after learning that he was supposedly Victor Kiriakis’ biological son. Despite this, Justin never stopped thinking of Alex as his son and wanted to continue being there for him. However, Alex made it clear that he saw himself as Victor’s heir and constantly referred to Justin by his first name. Their relationship was strained, even though Justin agreed to officiate Alex’s wedding.

But soon, it will be revealed that Alex and Justin are actually father and son. Alex will realize the error of his ways and feel remorseful for how he treated Justin. He will apologize sincerely and ask for Justin’s forgiveness. Justin, who has always wanted to be there for Alex, will surely forgive him and offer him comfort and support.

Despite Alex’s hurtful behavior, Justin’s unconditional love and acceptance will shine through. He will show Alex that he has always been a father figure to him, regardless of biology. When Alex finally calls Justin “Dad” again, it will be a heartwarming moment filled with tears and a warm embrace.

Days of Our Lives fans can look forward to seeing Justin and Alex mend their relationship and move forward in a positive direction. The bond between father and son will be stronger than ever, proving that love and forgiveness can conquer all obstacles. Stay tuned for more updates on where their relationship goes from here. For the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, predictions, and news, be sure to keep up with CDL.