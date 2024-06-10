Alex Scott’s Fashion Choice at Soccer Aid Sparks Debate Among Fans

Lioness-turned-TV-presenter Alex Scott found herself at the center of a heated discussion among ITV viewers during the recent Soccer Aid event. Alongside Dermot O’Leary, Scott co-hosted the charity football match at Stamford Bridge, where England’s team faced off against the Rest of the World.

While O’Leary opted for a classic blazer and tie ensemble, Scott’s outfit stole the spotlight. She chose to wear a figure-hugging white dress with a daring cut-out in the middle, adorned with tassels. Her look was completed with a cascade of curls and slicked-back hair.

The bold fashion choice divided opinions among viewers, with some criticizing Scott for being overdressed for a charity football event. Comments flooded social media, with some fans claiming she looked more suited for the Oscars than a football match.

However, not everyone was critical of Scott’s attire. Some viewers praised her stunning appearance and the elegance of her dress. Despite the mixed reactions, Scott remained composed and confident throughout the broadcast.

In addition to Scott’s outfit, fans also took notice of the condition of the Stamford Bridge pitch, with some joking about its unkempt appearance. The social media chatter added an extra layer of entertainment to the event, as viewers eagerly awaited the outcome of the match.

As Soccer Aid continues to draw in viewers and celebrities alike, the debate surrounding Alex Scott’s fashion choice serves as a reminder of the diverse opinions and conversations sparked by high-profile events.

**Notable Players:**

– Rest of the World: Eden Hazard, Alessandro Del Piero, Patrice Evra

– England: Jill Scott, Joe Cole, Jack Wilshere, David James