Alex Rodriguez recently celebrated his 49th birthday in Cannes, France, surrounded by his family in a joyous celebration. The former Yankees player was joined by his mother, Lourdes Rodriguez, his brother Joe Dunand Sr., his daughters Natasha and Ella, as well as his niece and nephews. The group had a large birthday party at the French Riviera club and restaurant Medusa, with about 25 family members in attendance.

Pictures shared on Instagram showed Alex blowing out candles on a cake while on a boat with his loved ones. Following his birthday festivities in Cannes, Alex is set to travel to Paris to support Anthony Edwards, a player from his Minnesota Timberwolves team, who is competing in the Olympics as part of the USA men’s basketball team.

Before his birthday celebration in Cannes, Alex Rodriguez was spotted in Sardinia with Jaclyn Cordeiro, his girlfriend. Alex shared that he has been able to get in better shape, losing over 30 pounds, with the help of Cordeiro’s fitness program. He expressed gratitude for her positive influence and credited her for instilling a strong work ethic and healthy lifestyle habits in him.

In an interview with The Post, Alex mentioned that he has been training rigorously seven days a week and has made changes to his diet, reducing his steak consumption significantly. He now enjoys post-dinner 45-minute walks to maintain his fitness. Alex went public with his relationship with Cordeiro in late 2022, posting a photo of them together with his daughters on social media.

The couple was first reported to be quietly dating by Page Six. Alex Rodriguez continues to prioritize his health and fitness, inspired by his girlfriend, as he enjoys quality time with his family and loved ones during special occasions like birthdays and vacations.