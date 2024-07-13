Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Alex Kiriakis will soon come to terms with the fact that his doubts about Theresa Donovan were justified all along. Despite warnings from Justin Kiriakis and Brady Black, Alex has been hesitant to believe that Theresa may have been deceiving him from the beginning.

As the countdown to Theresa and Alex’s impending breakup begins, the introduction of Xander Cook’s mother, Fiona Cook, will only add fuel to the fire. Fiona’s revelation about Victor Kiriakis’ will, stating that Xander should have inherited half of his father’s fortune instead of Alex, will expose Theresa’s involvement in a forgery scheme with Konstantin Meleounis.

With Brady already suspecting Theresa’s involvement in the scandal, it is only a matter of time before her true colors are revealed. Despite her attempts to salvage the situation by placing blame on Konstantin, Alex will ultimately see through her deception and end their relationship.

As Alex navigates the aftermath of the breakup, he will have to come to terms with the fact that Justin is his biological father and adjust to a life without the Kiriakis fortune he has grown accustomed to. Meanwhile, Theresa will face the consequences of her actions and suffer the repercussions of her twisted plot.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for the dramatic fallout of Theresa and Alex's breakup, as well as the unfolding of Fiona's inheritance revelation.