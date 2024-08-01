Alex Jones surprised her fans with a revealing selfie from her vacation in France. The One Show host shared a photo on Instagram, showing off her cleavage in a khaki green swimsuit with a plunging neckline. She captioned the post, mentioning that she had been playing Olympics in the pool for three hours, which left her tired.

In a departure from her usual TV appearance, Alex let her hair down and enjoyed the sunshine while wearing dark shades on top of her head. The 47-year-old presenter mentioned that she was taking a break from screens to spend time with her family, including her husband and three children. She shared updates about their new home and their upcoming trip to Corsica.

The news about Alex’s vacation comes as The One Show is set to go off the air for a few weeks due to the Paris Olympics Games. Her co-star, Roman Kemp, informed viewers about the temporary schedule change at the end of a recent episode. Alex’s fans were thrilled to see a different side of the beloved presenter as she enjoyed her time away from work.