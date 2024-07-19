Alex Jones, presenter of The One Show, recently shared some emotional updates with her followers on social media. She announced that she and her family, including her husband Charlie Thomson and their three children, Teddy, Kit, and Annie, are moving house after living in their current home for 11 years.

In a series of Instagram posts, Alex shared moments from the packing process, including a picture of herself surrounded by cardboard boxes and a video of her husband taking their children to school on their bikes for the last time. The family is preparing to bid farewell to their current home and settle into a new one.

Alex’s followers have been following her moving journey closely, with the Welsh star even asking for packing tips from her fans. She has been sharing regular updates on the progress of the move, including videos of clearing out her children’s toys and storing items for the transition.

Their current home is a Victorian property in London, which Alex renovated with Scandi-inspired interiors. While it is not known where the family is moving to or the style of their new home, Alex’s emotional posts about saying goodbye to their current house have touched the hearts of her fans.

As Alex prepares for this new chapter in her life, her followers have been supportive and understanding of the mixed emotions that come with such a significant change. The presenter’s candid updates about the moving process have resonated with many who have experienced the bittersweet feeling of leaving behind a home full of memories.

While it’s never easy to say goodbye to a place that has been a backdrop to so many moments in life, Alex’s positive attitude and willingness to share her journey with her audience have made the transition a bit easier. As she and her family prepare to unpack and settle into their new home, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates and glimpses into their next chapter.

Through her honest and heartfelt posts, Alex Jones has shown that even in the midst of change and transition, there is beauty in embracing new beginnings and cherishing the memories created in the spaces we leave behind. As she bids farewell to her old house and looks forward to making new memories in a new home, Alex’s followers are rooting for her and her family every step of the way.