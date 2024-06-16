Alessandra Ambrosio was seen in Los Angeles, displaying a casual yet stylish look. She wore a pair of black strappy sandal heels with a thin but sturdy strappy design and open triangular toes. The heels appeared to be around 2 to 3 inches high, giving the already tall model some extra height.

As we move into summer, many celebrities are opting for sandal styles as their go-to footwear choice. These sandals come in various colors and silhouettes from popular brands like Steve Madden, Aldo, The Row, and Versace. Celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Katie Holmes have all been seen rocking stylish sandal looks.

Ambrosio paired her black sandals with an all-white outfit, including leather and suede shorts, and a flowy boho blouse. She accessorized with a white woven mini bag, sunglasses, and an array of jewelry to complete her look.

In a previous outing, Alessandra Ambrosio chose sleek and simple neutral sandals, transitioning into pointed open toes for a summery vibe. She matched these sandals with a bright red maxi-length dress featuring a collared neckline and a front slit.

When it comes to footwear, the Brazilian model has been spotted in a variety of styles, ranging from sharp sneakers by brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Common Projects to thong sandals from Gianvito Rossi and Laiik. She also opts for pumps from Christian Louboutin, Serena Uziyel, and Giuseppe Zanotti. For a more casual look, Ambrosio often incorporates flip-flops from Havaianas or the environmentally friendly brand Green flip-flops into her off-duty outfits.