Alec Baldwin’s legal team has decided not to push Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to testify in the actor’s upcoming trial. This decision comes after Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to serve 18 months behind bars for her role in the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”

During a recent virtual court hearing, Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyer made it clear that his client was not willing to cooperate in the case or answer any questions related to the incident. The judge, Mary Marlowe Sommer, also expressed that she did not see the necessity for Gutierrez-Reed’s testimony, as others could provide similar information.

On the other side, Baldwin’s defense lawyer, John Bash, argued that the entire case should be dismissed because the indictment did not specify a criminal offense according to New Mexico law. However, the judge disagreed, emphasizing that Baldwin should not have been pointing a gun at anyone, as per industry safety rules.

Prosecutors further alleged that Baldwin mishandled the weapon multiple times during production, including using it to direct crew members, firing it after the director called “cut,” engaging in unsafe behavior with the gun, and even shooting a blank round at a crew member.

Baldwin’s trial is set to commence on Tuesday, July 9, and if found guilty, he could potentially face up to 18 months in prison. This case has garnered significant attention due to the tragic circumstances surrounding Hutchins’ death and the implications for gun safety on film sets. The decision not to compel Gutierrez-Reed to testify adds another layer of complexity to the legal proceedings. The trial will undoubtedly shed more light on the events that led to this unfortunate incident and its aftermath.