The second day of witness testimony in the Alec Baldwin “Rust” trial began on Thursday, July 11. The actor is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter following the tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film in October 2021.

Crime scene tech Marisa Poppell continued her testimony from the previous day, revealing that live ammunition was found in actor Jensen Ackles’ bandolier during the scene. However, Ackles was unaware that he was carrying live ammunition as part of his costume. Poppell emphasized that live ammunition should never be present on a movie set, raising questions about how it ended up there.

The props facility in Albuquerque that provided ammunition for the film, PDQ Arm and Prop, LLC, owned by Seth Kenney, was also implicated in providing live ammunition. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer for the film, was previously found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison. Despite the allegations of mixing up dummy rounds and live ammunition, the source of live ammunition on set remains unclear.

Alessandro Pietta, the Italian manufacturer of the gun used in the shooting, testified that the gun left their facility in good condition. However, questions arose about his knowledge of the gun’s state on the day of the shooting. He detailed the manufacturing process and quality control measures in place to ensure the gun’s proper functioning.

Pietta confirmed that the single-action revolver used in the incident would only fire with the trigger being pulled, contradicting Baldwin’s claim that he only pulled the hammer back. The defense objected to Pietta’s testimony, but the judge allowed him to testify. The trial also heard from Justin Neal, who handles sales and marketing for Pietta, affirming that the gun was in perfect condition before being sold.

Cpl. Alexandria Hancock of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office testified that armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was likely responsible for bringing live rounds to the set. The trial has heard from a total of six witnesses so far, with more expected to testify as the trial continues.

The trial will resume on Friday, with Baldwin facing up to 18 months in prison if convicted. The testimony from key witnesses sheds light on the events leading up to the tragic incident on the set of “Rust,” raising important questions about safety protocols on movie sets and the accountability of those involved.