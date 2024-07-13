Alec Baldwin’s legal battle has come to an end after a judge dismissed all charges against him in the involuntary manslaughter case related to the shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin’s lawyer accused police and prosecutors of withholding evidence regarding the live ammunition used on set, leading to the dismissal of the case.

Baldwin, who claimed he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins, had been facing up to 18 months in prison if convicted. The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter earlier and is currently serving an 18-month sentence.

The judge ruled that Baldwin could not be held liable in his role as a producer for Rust, but would be tried as an actor in the film. Throughout the trial, Baldwin maintained that he was unaware the gun he was using had live ammunition and that he did not intentionally pull the trigger.

The trial included testimonies from witnesses and evidence collected at the crime scene, with Baldwin’s lawyer highlighting alleged mishandling of evidence that could have led to the covering up of crucial information. The defense also argued that the investigative team did not conduct a thorough search of key areas, potentially missing important evidence.

Ultimately, the judge sided with the defense and dismissed Baldwin’s case “with prejudice,” meaning he cannot be tried again for the same charges. Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, were emotional upon hearing the dismissal in court.

While the criminal case against Baldwin has been dropped, civil lawsuits from Hutchins’s family are still pending. Baldwin reached a settlement with the Hutchins estate in 2022, but new civil cases were filed in 2023 and 2024. The civil lawsuits seek to hold Baldwin accountable for his actions in Hutchins’s death.

Despite the dismissal of the criminal case, there are ongoing legal proceedings related to the Rust film, including potential civil suits and distribution of the movie. The fate of Rust’s release remains uncertain, but any proceeds from the film could benefit Hutchins’s young son.

In response to the court’s decision, Baldwin expressed gratitude to his supporters on Instagram, acknowledging their kindness during a challenging time. The legal saga surrounding the Rust shooting continues, with further developments expected in the coming weeks.