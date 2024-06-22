Alec Baldwin reluctantly agreed to join a reality TV show called “The Baldwins” on TLC, as reported by insiders. The 66-year-old actor, known for his role in 30 Rock, supposedly made this decision to please his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. However, sources reveal that Alec is not thrilled about this career move, especially as he is mentally preoccupied with his upcoming involuntary manslaughter trial scheduled for July.

It seems that Hilaria is the driving force behind their participation in the reality show, as she aims to elevate their family into superstardom beyond Alec’s celebrity status. Despite concerns from those around him about taking on this project during a stressful period, Alec seems to have had little choice in the matter, with Hilaria pushing for their involvement.

The couple, who recently announced their TLC show, have been in the spotlight for various reasons. Earlier this year, Alec faced an involuntary manslaughter charge following the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust. Legal papers suggest that Alec’s actions showed a total disregard for safety, leading to the tragic incident.

Hilaria, a 40-year-old yoga instructor, and Alec share seven children together, ranging in age from 19 months to 10 years old. The couple plans to showcase their chaotic and lively family life on the reality series, inviting viewers into their home to witness the ups and downs of raising a large family.

In a recent interview, Alec expressed his desire to work from home and prioritize his family above all else. With a growing number of children, he finds it challenging to travel for work and hopes that participating in a reality show will allow him to stay rooted in New York and spend more time with his loved ones.

While Alec may not be entirely on board with the idea of a reality show, his commitment to his family and his willingness to make sacrifices for their well-being are evident. As the couple navigates the challenges of balancing fame, legal troubles, and family life, their journey will undoubtedly provide viewers with a glimpse into the complexities of their world.

Despite the uncertainties and pressures they face, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin continue to put their family first, striving to create a sense of normalcy amidst the chaos of their everyday lives. As they embark on this new chapter in their career, only time will tell how their reality show will impact their family dynamics and public perception.