Prosecutors have accused Alec Baldwin of reckless gun handling on the set of Rust before the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins occurred. According to court documents obtained by ET, Special Prosecutors Kari T. Morrisey and Erlinda O. Johnson allege that the actor engaged in “horseplay” with a gun during training and was “erratic and aggressive” during filming. They also claim that Baldwin fired a blank round at a crew member while using the crew member to establish a line of sight. Additionally, the prosecutors allege that Baldwin and the producer insisted on not being held to industry safety standards when filming resumed after the fatal shooting.

This recent development comes after the prosecutors requested a judge to grant Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed “use immunity” so she can testify. The prosecutors made this request after Gutierrez-Reed asserted her Fifth Amendment privilege during a pre-trial interview. The state is seeking a hearing to settle the matter before Baldwin’s case begins next month.

In a separate development, Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection to Hutchins’ death. She was sentenced to 18 months at a New Mexico Correctional Facility. Gutierrez-Reed gave an emotional statement in court, expressing her dismay at being portrayed as a “monster” by the media and offering prayers to Hutchins’ family.

Furthermore, prosecutors have filed a new charge of tampering with evidence against Gutierrez-Reed, alleging that she transferred narcotics to a witness to avoid prosecution. Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is requesting a new trial, citing errors in the jury instructions.

On the other hand, prosecutors have announced that they intend to present the case involving Baldwin’s shooting incident to a grand jury, indicating that they believe he has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge and is demanding a speedy trial to minimize public vilification and suspicion.

The ongoing legal proceedings in the Rust case highlight the complexities and challenges involved in seeking justice for the tragic incident that occurred on the film set. As the trial date approaches, the focus remains on holding all responsible parties accountable for their actions and ensuring a fair and thorough examination of the facts surrounding the shooting.