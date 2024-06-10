Alec and Hilaria Baldwin to Star in Reality Show with Their Seven Children

Alec Baldwin, 66, and Hilaria Baldwin, 40, have announced that they will be starring in a reality show on TLC called “The Baldwins”, which will follow the daily lives of their family. The couple revealed in a video posted on the actor’s Instagram on Tuesday (4) that the production will showcase the “wildness” of life with so many children. “We are inviting you into our home to experience the highs and lows, the good and the bad, the wildness and the madness,” said Alec. He added, “home is the place we love to be the most.” The release date has not been set yet, but it is expected to premiere in 2025, according to the publication. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, have seven children: Ilaria Catalina Irena, 1, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo Pao Lucas, 3, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, and Carmen Gabriela, 10. Additionally, the actor is the father of Ireland, 28, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger, whom he was married to from 1993 to 2002.