Australia’s music scene may be facing challenges, but Hockey Dad continues to impress with their latest album, “Rebuild Repeat.” The duo, Zach Stephenson and Billy Fleming, known for their festival-ready rock anthems, have added exciting new sounds to their repertoire in this release.

Songs like “Still Have Room,” nominated for the Hottest 100, and the uplifting “Base Camp” showcase the band’s signature style while introducing fresh elements. The album exudes a sense of coolness and optimism that keeps listeners engaged from start to finish.

For those eager to dive into the music scene, the review of “Rebuild Repeat” can be found in the latest issue of Rolling Stone AU/NZ. To stay updated on the latest music news and reviews, consider subscribing to the magazine for more insightful content.

Whether you’re a music enthusiast, a supporter of local talent, or simply enjoy the experience of reading in-depth articles, Rolling Stone AU/NZ offers something for everyone. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to explore the world of music through the lens of a respected publication.

For more information on how to subscribe to Rolling Stone AU/NZ and access exclusive content, click the link below. Subscribe now and join the community of music lovers and industry insiders who appreciate the artistry of bands like Hockey Dad.

SUBSCRIBE HERE