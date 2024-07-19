Alabama Barker recently opened up about her weight loss journey and struggles with self-image in a candid social media post. The 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler shared a video of herself getting ready while expressing her dissatisfaction with her body and the negative comments she receives online.

In the video, Alabama referred to herself as an ‘ogre’ and mentioned that she is on weight-loss medication because she is tired of feeling unhappy with her appearance. Despite facing criticism on Instagram about her looks and accusations of undergoing cosmetic surgery, Alabama maintained that she is naturally beautiful and expressed gratitude for the support she receives from her followers.

Alabama’s mother, Shanna Moakler, also spoke out about her own struggles with weight loss and self-esteem following the loss of her parents in 2023. Shanna revealed that she turned to medication to cope with her grief and admitted to neglecting her diet and exercise routine during that difficult time.

Both Alabama and Shanna’s stories shed light on the emotional toll that weight loss and body image issues can have on individuals, especially in the public eye. It is important to remember that everyone has their own journey and struggles, and it is essential to show compassion and support to those going through difficult times.

Alabama’s openness about her experiences serves as a reminder that self-love and acceptance are crucial, no matter what others may say or think. By sharing her story, she is encouraging others to embrace their uniqueness and prioritize their mental and physical well-being above societal standards of beauty.

In a world where social media can often perpetuate unrealistic beauty standards, it is refreshing to see public figures like Alabama Barker and Shanna Moakler speak out about their struggles and advocate for self-love and acceptance. Their stories serve as a powerful reminder that true beauty comes from within and that it is essential to prioritize mental health and well-being above all else.