Former football star turned TV personality Akbar Gbajabiamila recently opened up about the bittersweet ending of “The Talk” during a chat with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” co-hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival. Reflecting on his time on the show, Gbajabiamila expressed that it was a dream come true for him to become a talk show host, especially growing up watching iconic talk show hosts like Oprah Winfrey and Sally Raphael.

Joining “The Talk” in 2021, Gbajabiamila shared that it was a proud moment for him to offer a male perspective in a space that has historically been dominated by women. He emphasized his passion for highlighting issues that men go through and using his platform to bring awareness to these topics.

In addition to his role on “The Talk,” Gbajabiamila is also a co-host on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior.” He shared that he was pleasantly surprised by the receptiveness of his female co-hosts on “The Talk” towards his perspective and experiences. The camaraderie and growth among the hosts as they navigated different viewpoints and discussions was something that Gbajabiamila cherished.

Looking ahead, Gbajabiamila expressed his desire to focus his career on relationship advice, drawing from his personal experiences and the wisdom of others. One of the key pieces of advice he received from daytime icon Dr. Phil McGraw was to understand that when your partner asks a question, it may actually be a hidden command. This insight has stuck with Gbajabiamila and he hopes to share more relationship gems with his audience in the future.

When it comes to relationships, Gbajabiamila emphasized the importance of staying off social media to avoid unnecessary expectations and external pressures that can strain a relationship. He highlighted the significance of having open and honest conversations about relationships, especially in a time when many marriages face challenges.

As “The Talk” prepares to conclude its 15-season run in December 2024, Gbajabiamila is grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the show and looks forward to continuing his journey in the world of television and relationship advice. With a focus on sharing insights, fostering understanding, and promoting healthy relationships, Gbajabiamila aims to establish himself as an expert in the field and provide valuable guidance to his audience.