Apple's AirPods Max are currently on sale at Amazon for a record-low price of $398, down from their usual price of $549. This discount is one of the best early Prime Day deals of 2024, offering significant savings on these premium noise-canceling headphones. The AirPods Max are Apple's top-of-the-line headphones, known for their comfortable design and exceptional audio quality. Users have praised the headphones for their knit mesh headband, comfortable ear cups, and powerful sound with booming bass and high treble. The headphones are equipped with nine microphones, an Apple H1 headphone chip in each ear cup, and features like active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio with head tracking for a surround sound experience. With up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, the AirPods Max are perfect for work or travel. The Transparency Mode allows users to hear their surroundings when needed.