This season of America’s Got Talent has been filled with incredible auditions from talented individuals hoping to make their mark in the entertainment industry. The final audition round concluded this week with a stellar lineup of performers showcasing their skills.

Host Terry Crews led the auditions, with judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell searching for exceptional talent. The night featured a variety of acts including aerialists, acrobats, comedians, singers, and more.

One standout moment came from 19-year-old Brooke Bailey, who wowed the judges with her rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way.” Despite not receiving a Golden Buzzer, she earned four yes votes and praise from the judges.

Another memorable act was Nick Manning’s attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the most underpants pulled on in 30 seconds. While he didn’t achieve his goal, Manning and the audience successfully set a record for the most people gathered in one place wearing underwear on their heads.

Although the judges had fun with Manning’s record attempts, they ultimately gave him four no votes. The night also featured performances from acts like Black Peppers, Haley Viloria, Kelsey Jane, Journeyy, Jonathan Burns, AIRFOOTWORKS, and Corkey Miller.

In a pre-season interview, the judges discussed the addition of a second Golden Buzzer and its impact on the show. Terry Crews emphasized the importance of recognizing talent across different genres, while Simon Cowell praised the dedication and creativity of the contestants.

As America’s Got Talent continues to showcase new talent and surprise audiences, the show remains a platform for aspiring performers to chase their dreams. Tune in to NBC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT to catch all the excitement and entertainment.