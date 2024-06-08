Sandy Shares Insight on Solo Travel: “It’s Now Part of My Life”

The renowned singer Sandy, 41, recently embarked on her second solo trip. This time, she traveled to Los Angeles, California, with the purpose of attending Canadian artist Sarah McLachlan’s concert. Sandy took to social media to share the details of her journey and reflect on the significance of these moments in her life.

“I just returned from my second solo trip,” Sandy captioned her Instagram post. “I won’t write a long text, because it’s unnecessary; I’ve realized that this is now a part of my life.” “I will have to do it frequently, as it has become something precious to me,” she added.

In her post, Sandy also disclosed facing challenges such as lost luggage and canceled flights. Despite the mishaps, she highlighted the positive experiences, including good food, great encounters, and days of relaxation. “Everything happens exactly as it should happen. And here I am, with more beautiful experiences to build myself, to define myself, to learn about myself and about life. Let’s go, beautiful life,” she concluded.

Earlier in March, the singer traveled to Denmark and shared insights from her international experience. “I felt like I was on a great adventure. So many feelings… fear, insecurity, a crazy desire to dive into this madness on the other side of the world… To see what I would find outside and, most importantly, within myself. And, you know what? I found it. Many things,” she expressed at the time.

Sandy and Lucas Lima are currently enjoying a family vacation following their divorce.