The Craft, a popular nineties teen horror movie, captivated audiences with its story of schoolgirl witches who use their powers to seek revenge on their tormentors. One of the stars of the film, Rachel True, who played the character Rochelle, has defied time and barely aged since her days as a movie star.

Despite the success of The Craft, Rachel True faced challenges in Hollywood due to racism. She was often typecast in supporting roles rather than being given leading lady opportunities. Now at the age of 57, Rachel has continued her acting career with roles in shows like Half & Half and the horror film “Agnes,” where she explores the supernatural genre once again.

Off-screen, Rachel has embraced her mystical side by working as a tarot card reader in Los Angeles. She even authored a book called True Heart Intuitive Tarot, which includes a 78-card tarot deck and memoir essays about her Hollywood experiences. Rachel’s passion for the supernatural extends beyond her acting career, allowing her to connect with fans in a unique and spiritual way.

While some nineties stars may struggle with aging and staying relevant in the entertainment industry, Rachel True has found a way to remain connected to her craft and expand her horizons. By embracing her mystical side and sharing her experiences through writing and tarot card readings, Rachel has carved out a niche for herself that goes beyond her roles on screen. As she continues to defy time, fans can look forward to seeing more of Rachel True’s talents and interests in the years to come.