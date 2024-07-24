An iconic 90s movie star, Elisa Donovan, who shot to fame in the hit film Clueless in 1995, alongside Alicia Silverstone and the late Brittany Murphy, seems to have defied time. Known for her role as Amber Mariens with outrageous outfits in the iconic film, Elisa, now 53 years old, still looks as youthful as she did almost 30 years ago.

Elisa, who has been married to husband Charlie Bigelow since 2012 and shares a daughter named Scarlett with him, has not only made a mark with her role in Clueless but also in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, where she portrayed Sabrina’s best pal Morgan Cavanaugh for the final three seasons.

In addition to her acting career, Elisa made her music video debut in 1999 in NSYNC’s track Thinking of You (I Drive Myself Crazy) as the love interest. Last year, she and Alicia Silverstone, who played Cher in Clueless, reunited for a special Super Bowl commercial, sending fans into a frenzy.

Reflecting on the reunion and the lasting impact of Clueless, Elisa mentioned in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment how surreal it was to reconnect with Alicia after several years. She expressed her gratitude for being remembered for a beloved film like Clueless rather than a horror movie where she might have been slashed to pieces.

Despite the passing of almost three decades since the release of Clueless, Elisa Donovan’s ageless appearance and timeless charm continue to captivate fans. Her active presence on social media, where she often shares glimpses of her life and still flaunts her trademark red hair, keeps her fans engaged and in awe of her youthful glow.

With her impeccable acting skills, undeniable charisma, and ability to defy the effects of time, Elisa Donovan remains a beloved figure in the hearts of many who grew up watching her on the big screen. As she continues to embrace new projects and cherish the legacy of Clueless, her fans eagerly anticipate her future endeavors and the magic she will undoubtedly bring to the screen once again.