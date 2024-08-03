Kelly LeBrock, the ageless star of the 80s movie “Weird Science,” made a rare public appearance at LAX airport, stunning onlookers with her timeless beauty. At 64 years old, Kelly was seen walking through the airport in a bohemian-style outfit that turned heads.

She wore a floaty off-white maxi dress, a beige fedora with a pink ribbon, and a long unbuttoned shirt in a mustard tone. Her low-rise cowboy boots and large cross pendant completed her stylish look. With her hair pulled back into a ponytail and secured under her trendy hat, Kelly exuded elegance and grace.

After rising to fame in 1985 with her role in “Weird Science,” Kelly faced the pressures of Hollywood and personal struggles. She was married three times, first to Victor Drai, then to Steven Seagal, with whom she had a daughter named Arissa. Following her divorce from Seagal in 1996, Kelly decided to step away from Hollywood for good.

Explaining her decision, Kelly said, “Hollywood wasn’t a place where I wanted to raise my children. My divorce was very much in the press, and I’m just not a Hollywood girl. Never have been. I never really liked the attention. I wanted to have dirt in my nails and be in the outdoors.” She prioritized spending time with her children over her career, recognizing the fleeting nature of those precious years.

Recently, Kelly was seen at The UCLA Department of Neurosurgery’s Visionary Ball in Los Angeles, accompanied by a male guest. The event raises funds and awareness for patients facing complex neurological disorders. Soul legend Smokey Robinson performed at the star-studded event, which also saw the presence of celebrities like Seth Rogan and Jay Leno.

Despite her decision to step away from the spotlight, Kelly LeBrock continues to captivate audiences with her beauty and grace. Her timeless elegance and commitment to family serve as an inspiration to many, showing that true fulfillment comes from prioritizing what matters most in life. Kelly’s rare public appearances remind us of the enduring legacy of a Hollywood icon who chose a different path, one filled with authenticity and purpose.