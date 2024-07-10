Prime Day is quickly approaching, promising exciting discounts on a variety of products. However, you don’t have to wait until July 16 to start saving money, as there are already plenty of deals available. If you’re a fan of beauty products, you’re in luck, as some of the most popular items loved by celebrities are currently on sale for under $50.

One such product is the Crest 3D Whitestrips, a favorite among stars like Alix Earle, Kyle Richards, and Matt Rogers. These whitening strips are an essential for achieving a bright smile and are available at a discounted price.

Another celebrity-favorite skincare product on sale is the Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence. This product has been used by Alex Cooper to prepare for her wedding, and Ariana Madix also swears by it for keeping her skin moisturized and glowing. With endorsements from stars like Emily Ratajkowski, this skincare essential is a steal at its current price.

If you’re looking for a mascara that won’t break the bank, consider the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara, a favorite of Kyle Richards. She has praised this drugstore find as a “miracle” product that doesn’t clump and provides long, voluminous lashes.

Haircare enthusiasts can rejoice in the discounted price of the Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, a Hollywood favorite that has been endorsed by celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish. Known for its nourishing and repairing properties, this shampoo is a must-have for healthy hair.

For those concerned about dark circles, the Sunday Riley Auto Correct Eye Cream is a great option. Drew Barrymore has hailed this product as an “instantaneous game changer” for reducing the appearance of dark circles and brightening the under-eye area.

When it comes to hydration, the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hydrating Moisturizer is a top choice. Kyle Richards and her daughter Alexia Umansky have both praised this hydrating balm for its lightweight formula that keeps skin plump and dewy without causing pilling under makeup.

To enhance your skincare routine, consider adding the Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller to your collection. This portable skincare device is endorsed by many celebrities, including Kyle Richards, who considers it a “miracle wand” for reducing puffiness and fine lines.

Other discounted beauty products under $50 include the Laneige Water Bank Moisturizer, Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch, St. Tropez Self Tan Express Mousse, and Bio-Oil Vitamin E Serum. These products have received rave reviews from celebrities like Sydney Sweeney, Ashley Graham, and Bethenny Frankel, making them must-haves for your beauty arsenal.

With these affordable beauty deals available now, you can stock up on your favorite products without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out on these exclusive discounts and get ready to pamper yourself with celebrity-approved skincare essentials.