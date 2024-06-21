We’ve gathered a wide variety of celebrity-approved swimsuit picks to inspire your summer wardrobe. From bikini sets to one-piece swimsuits, these stars have handpicked stylish and trendy options that are sure to make a splash at the beach or pool.

Starting with the bikini picks, stars like Kenya Moore and Lala Kent have shared their favorites. Kenya loves a cut-out one-shoulder bikini that comes in 31 colors, while Lala Kent adores a floral print two-piece with adjustable sides. Kyle Richards opts for an olive green bikini with her favorite kind of straps for good lift, and JoJo Fletcher recommends the Spritzy print bikini set for a fun and feminine look.

For those who prefer high-waisted bottoms, Madison LeCroy suggests a flattering black bikini set, while Iskra Lawrence loves the cobalt floral print for a colorful and bold choice. Olivia Culpo raves about a staple black bikini with a high-waisted bottom for a classic look, and Kyle Richards is smitten with a spaghetti strap floral print bikini with astrology-inspired design.

In the one-piece swimsuit category, Porsha Williams recommends a V-neck bathing suit that creates a flat stomach illusion with a supportive back closure. Kate Upton is a fan of a black cutout scallop trim one-piece, while JoJo Fletcher loves the vintage Chanel vibes of the Audrey V-Wire colorblock one-piece. Olivia Culpo adores a bright fuchsia monokini with a lace-up back, and Paige DeSorbo suggests a one-shoulder cutout one-piece that can double as a stylish bodysuit.

With a wide range of styles, colors, and patterns to choose from, these celebrity swimwear picks offer something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a trendy bikini set or a chic one-piece swimsuit, these celebrity-approved options are sure to elevate your summer style game and have you feeling confident and fabulous at the pool or beach.