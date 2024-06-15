Welcome back to another exciting episode of AEW Rampage! Lee Sanders is here with you on this Fantastic Friday, bringing you all the action from the June 14th show. I hope everyone is doing well and staying hydrated in this hot weather. Remember to take care of your pets, children, and the elderly, and drink plenty of water.

The commentators for tonight’s show are Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone. The venue is the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA.

The first match of the night features Timeless Toni Storm taking on Alex Windsor. Windsor starts off strong, but Storm fights back with a series of moves. The action spills outside the ring, with both wrestlers giving it their all. In the end, Storm pulls off the victory with the Storm zero.

In a backstage segment, Harley Cameron declares that Saraya will win the Owen Hart tournament. We then see a hype video for the upcoming match between Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo in Collision.

Next up is a match between Gates of Agony & Brian Cage against Solomon Tupu, Jay Marston, and Kevin Gutierrez. The match is a quick squash, with Cage and his team dominating their opponents.

Following that, we have Rocky Romero facing off against Shota Umino. The match is fast-paced and intense, with Umino ultimately coming out on top with a victory.

Satnam Singh quickly defeats Rosario Grillo in a squash match, leading to Jay Lethal challenging Satnam’s record. Lethal then faces off against PAC in a hard-fought battle, with PAC emerging victorious in the end.

Overall, the show was filled with exciting matches and moments, culminating in a great main event between Lethal and PAC. Be sure to follow Lee Sanders on Twitter @THERCWRSHOW and check out his YouTube channel for more wrestling content.

Stay tuned for more action-packed episodes of AEW Rampage and enjoy the weekend!