aew-dynamite-preview-for-june-12-2024

All Elite Wrestling is bringing a jam-packed show to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines tonight, with exciting matches and storylines on the horizon. The main event features the AEW International Champion Will Ospreay defending his title against Rey Fenix, while TBS Champion Mercedes Moné puts her title on the line against Zeuxis. Additionally, RUSH will be in action, Private Party will visit Chris Jericho’s Learning Tree, and Dustin Rhodes will face Jack Perry in a TNT Title Ladder Match Qualifier.

The rivalry between Ospreay and Fenix dates back to previous encounters in other promotions, with Ospreay emerging victorious each time. However, Fenix now has the chance to dethrone Ospreay and claim the AEW International Championship. The stakes are high for both competitors, as Ospreay looks to maintain his momentum heading towards a showdown with Swerve Strickland.

In the TBS Championship match, Mercedes Moné faces a challenge from Zeuxis, who brings an impressive wrestling background and a recent string of victories. The outcome of this match could have implications for the scheduled title versus title bout at FORBIDDEN DOOR 2024 between Moné and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Another highlight of the evening is the TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier between Dustin Rhodes and Jack Perry. Despite their long tenure in AEW, this will be the first time these two competitors face off in a singles match. Both men have their sights set on the TNT Championship, adding an extra layer of intensity to their showdown.

Additionally, Private Party will receive guidance from Chris Jericho under The Learning Tree, setting the stage for potential growth and development for the tag team. The trios match featuring ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Orange Cassidy against ROH World TV Champion Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Roderick Strong promises to be a hard-hitting encounter with personal rivalries at play.

Lastly, “El Toro Blanco” RUSH will send a message to MJF, showcasing his dominance and determination as he looks ahead to future challenges. With a stacked lineup of matches and storylines, AEW Dynamite promises an action-packed and entertaining evening for wrestling fans.

The show kicks off at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT, leading up to the highly anticipated FORBIDDEN DOOR 2024 event on June 30th. Don’t forget to check out the official AEW YouTube channel for highlights and exclusive content before the show starts. Join us in Youngstown, OH at the Covelli Centre for more thrilling matchups and surprises as All Elite Wrestling continues its journey towards greatness.