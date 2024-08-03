Aerosmith, the legendary rock band, has made the difficult decision to retire from touring due to Steven Tyler’s voice injury. The band announced this heartbreaking news on their social media accounts, explaining that Tyler’s vocal injury is unrecoverable, and he cannot fully regain his voice to continue performing.

Steven Tyler, who is 76 years old, has been working tirelessly with medical professionals to try and restore his voice to its former glory. Despite their best efforts, it has become apparent that a full recovery is not possible. This led to the band, after more than five decades of performing, to decide to end their touring career.

In their statement, Aerosmith expressed their gratitude to their loyal fans, dedicated crew, and all the talented individuals who have supported them throughout their historic journey. They also thanked their fans for their unwavering support over the years.

Prior to this announcement, Aerosmith was scheduled to resume their tour in September in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. However, the tour had to be suspended in 2023 after Tyler suffered a vocal injury that was more serious than initially thought. The band shared that in addition to damage to his vocal cords, Tyler had also fractured his larynx, requiring ongoing care.

Despite the disappointment of having to retire from touring, Steven Tyler expressed his sadness at not being able to perform with his bandmates and the incredible fans. The band had been looking forward to rocking out with their fans and playing alongside the Black Crowes.

This marks the end of an era for Aerosmith, but their music and legacy will continue to live on. Fans around the world will always remember the iconic performances and timeless music that Aerosmith has shared with the world.