House of the Dragon season 2, episode 2 continued the intense storyline from the previous episode, where chaos reigned at the Red Keep following the shocking beheading of Jaehaerys Targaryen. Spoilers lie ahead for those who haven’t watched episode 2 yet.

The episode focused on the aftermath of the young boy’s murder, with characters like Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower and alleged King Aegon II Targaryen trying to come to terms with the tragic event. Amidst all the turmoil, Aemond Targaryen makes a significant discovery that sends him reeling – a gold coin hidden in his room.

The shiny coin serves as a clear indication to Aemond that he was the intended target of the assassination. This realization stems from the fact that in the previous episode, Aemond and Ser Criston Cole had used similar gold coins to plan their strategies for the war against the Blacks, led by Rhaenyra Targaryen. By finding the single gold coin under the table, Aemond confirms his suspicions that he was meant to be the victim.

The discovery also leads Aemond to believe that the assassins were seeking revenge for the death of Prince Lucerys Velaryon, who met his demise at the hands of Aemond and his dragon in the previous season. Aemond reflects on his role in Luke’s death and expresses regret for his actions, acknowledging his part in the tragic event.

As Aemond navigates through his emotions and revelations, he comes to the realization that Daemon Targaryen was behind the plot to kill him. This realization sheds light on the complex dynamics between the Targaryen siblings and their thirst for power and revenge. The episode delves into the parallels between Daemon and Aemond, highlighting their similarities and shared desire for dominance.

The interactions between the characters in this episode provide insight into the intricate web of relationships and motivations driving the narrative forward. As tensions rise and loyalties are tested, House of the Dragon continues to captivate viewers with its gripping storyline and compelling characters.

Fans can catch new episodes of House of the Dragon every Sunday evening on MAX. For more details on the Targaryen-Velaryon conflict and the latest developments in the series, stay tuned for upcoming episodes and updates.