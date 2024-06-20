Adwoa Aboah turned heads at the V&A Summer Party celebrating Naomi Campbell, looking stunning in a flowing red dress despite being heavily pregnant. She paired the dress with a colorful jacket and red shoes, completing her vibrant look with gorgeous bracelets. The event, in collaboration with BOSS, was attended by other celebrities like Jodie Turner-Smith and Elizabeth Hurley, along with Naomi Campbell, who dazzled in a plunging white dress from BOSS.

The V&A Summer Party marked the celebration of Naomi Campbell’s extraordinary career, with the museum describing it as the first exhibition exploring her creative collaborations, activism, and cultural impact. The event was a star-studded affair, with Naomi Campbell stealing the show in a white BOSS gown that showcased her iconic figure.

Adwoa Aboah, who recently announced her pregnancy at the Met Gala, has been embracing her maternity style with confidence and grace. Speaking about her outfit choices, she mentioned that her Met Gala looks are always instinctive, reflecting her desire to stand out while feeling like herself. Adwoa’s relationship with U.S. skater Daniel Wheatley, a member of editorial teams on Thrasher Magazine and The Perfect Magazine, has been kept relatively private, with the couple sharing occasional snaps on special occasions.

As she navigates pregnancy and embraces her evolving body, Adwoa draws inspiration from other pregnant celebrities like Rihanna and Sienna Miller, who have graced the red carpet with style and grace. Despite the challenges of dressing a changing body, Adwoa remains committed to feeling like her best self and embracing each special moment in her life.

The V&A Summer Party was a testament to the influence and impact of fashion icons like Naomi Campbell, whose career has been marked by groundbreaking achievements and cultural significance. The evening celebrated not just her accomplishments but also her enduring legacy in the world of fashion.

Overall, the event served as a reminder of the power of fashion to inspire, empower, and unite individuals from different backgrounds. Adwoa Aboah’s presence at the V&A Summer Party, radiant in her pregnancy glow, symbolized the beauty of embracing change and celebrating new beginnings in style. The event was a true reflection of the magic that happens when creativity, culture, and fashion come together to create unforgettable moments.